When Mike Bott and his wife, Crystal, got engaged in February 2019, they made big plans for their wedding.
Scheduled on their five-year anniversary, June 14, 2020, the pair spent the months prior hammering out the many details of their big day, from finding a venue and planning the guest list, to creating the playlist, seating arrangements, ordering invitations and creating a one-of-a-kind wedding dress for the bride.
“You never know how much goes into a wedding until you start planning one,” said Bott.
All of the details for their dream wedding were falling into place and invitations were already sent out, said Bott, when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
“That’s when things went haywire,” said Bott. “Things got real sour after that. We had done all of this planning and still had a bunch of prep to do with just two, three months before the wedding.”
Bott said he and his wife were in constant contact with the venue to see if they would be able to continue with the wedding plans amid the ever changing COVID-19 guidelines.
Then, just a month before the wedding date, Bott said he received an email from the venue saying they were going to have to postpone the wedding until August due to the pandemic.
“At that point we were just trying to figure out what we could recover,” said Bott. “We had already put a lot of money into the wedding.”
Bott said they spent the next few weeks scrambling to set up a small backyard wedding so they could still get married on their anniversary and intended to continue with the big wedding on the postponed date so they could still celebrate with the rest of their family and friends.
“We didn’t want to get in trouble but we still wanted to get married on our date,” said Bott.
Since the big ceremony was still planned for a later date, Bott said they purchased new wedding attire in addition to decorations for the backyard ceremony, essentially building a wedding from scratch, again.
“I went from getting married in a tux to khakis and a white button down shirt,” said Bott.
The bride's best friend got ordained for the small ceremony and wrote vows for the couple so they could save the original vows they had written for the larger nuptials. The pair tied the knot under an arch in their backyard in front of their closest family and friends and waited for the day they would finally be able to celebrate with all of their loved ones.
“As it was getting closer and closer to the big wedding, we were getting all of the details figured out, like getting the wedding dress altered, and then the second virus wave hit,” said Bott.
According to Bott, he received word from his wedding venue that they were not going to be able to hold the ceremony in August as originally planned.
The couple had already ordered new invitations for the rescheduled wedding date, which would once again go unused.
Instead of cancelling the venue reservation and receiving a refund of just half of the total cost, Bott said they have decided to use the reservation for another event in the future, one which he insists is going to be a big blowout.
“The DJ and the photographer are already paid for,” said Bott. “So instead of just losing out they both agreed to do an event in the future.”
Bott said that he and his wife are happy they were able to have a wedding unlike so many others at this time, but it definitely did not go as planned.
“We’re just trying to get used to the idea that our little backyard wedding is it,” said Bott. “At this point a big wedding would not mean anything to us. We’re just doing our best to keep a level head and fight through this.”
Bott said since his wife never got the chance to wear her dream wedding dress, he would like to have a vow renewal ceremony in the future so they could get a second chance at the ceremony of their dreams.