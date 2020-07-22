The Marysville Planning Commission’s Wednesday meeting was canceled for lack of a quorum, according to community development and services administrative assistant Ellen Culver.
The commission would have discussed and voted on approving a permit to operate a commercial cannabis activity at a warehouse at 1127 Chestnut St., Marysville. If approved, the warehouse could conduct distribution only.
Culver said she doesn’t know when the item will be considered by the Planning Commission.
She said it could be on the agenda for the next commission meeting. Planning Commission meetings are on the fourth week of each month.