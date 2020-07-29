The Marysville Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing next week to consider approving a permit for commercial cannabis activity, according to a news release.
Michael Shipp is requesting a use permit to operate a commercial cannabis distribution business from a warehouse at 1127 Chestnut St. According to the release, the site location is zoned “light industrial” and is subject to the city’s architectural review overlay.
The public can submit written comments to the city clerk prior to the hearing date. In addition, the meeting can be attended virtually by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87195840493. To call into the meeting, call 1-669-900-9128 and enter 871 9584 09443.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 12.