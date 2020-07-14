The future of an 84-lot subdivision proposed for the town of Sutter will likely be decided today during a Sutter County Planning Commission meeting.
Commissioners discussed the proposed project during last month’s meeting but decided to continue the hearing to allow for all commissioners to review their project packets – some members did not receive reports until the day of the meeting – and to give the public another opportunity to comment on the project.
The project, known as Sutter Ranch, would divide about 78 acres into 84 lots ranging in size from 0.64 acres to 1.84 acres on the east side of town on the north and south sides of Butte House Road between Oak Street and Mallot Road. The acreage is designated as low-density residential and the town was defined in the county’s 2030 General Plan as a new growth area. County staff is recommending the commission approve the project, along with 45 conditions of approval.
Approximately 270 letters were submitted to the county by a group of citizens opposed to the project. Concerns raised over the project included the reduction of prime agricultural land; the project having an adverse impact on public safety, including response times; adding stress to the local water infrastructure system; an increase of traffic congestion and greenhouse gas pollution; and an impact to schooling capacities, among other issues.
The commission continued the public hearing last month in hopes that COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings would be eased by today’s meeting to allow additional community members the opportunity to speak directly to commissioners.
As of Tuesday, the plan is to open today’s meeting to the public but with very limited seating available. Because the public hearing was continued, community members who previously provided comments through the webinar access would not be able to comment a second time – others will have three minutes each to address the commission, though some may be required to queue outside the chambers until their turn to speak.
Today’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Council Chambers – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Public comments can be emailed to planningcomments@co.sutter.ca.us any time up to 4 p.m. prior to the meeting. To view the meeting virtually, go to http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx (search for Planning Commission in the “meeting group” drop box).
Two other projects will also be discussed during today’s meeting. A request for a one-year time extension for an existing approved tentative parcel map in Live Oak, and a use permit to allow for the storage of up to 300 portable toilets at a farm labor contracting business in Yuba City.