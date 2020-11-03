Plans to build a new city in south Sutter County have been in the works for over a decade.
With developers looking to get started on phase one – known as Lakeside at Sutter Pointe – the Sutter County Planning Commission will consider taking the first step toward approval at today’s meeting.
Lakeside at Sutter Pointe is a planned residential mixed-use community on 873.5 acres in south Sutter County featuring 3,388 single-family and 399 multi-family homes, 45 acres of employment centers, 25 acres of commercial centers, 59 acres of developed parkland including a 30-acre lake, 55 acres of open space and a K-8 school. It’s the first step in developing Sutter Pointe, which encompasses approximately 7,528 acres and would include a range of housing types, retail businesses and employment centers.
Developers on the Lakeside project include Lennar Homes and Winn Communities. Before county supervisors can make the final approval on the project, the Sutter County Planning Commission must recommend the project and approve various changes required for the development, including rezoning, approval of maps, and amendments to different codes and ordinances, among other things.
Today’s planning commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside the Yuba City Council Chambers – 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating inside the facility, though there will be an area outside to view the hearing.
If planning commissioners recommend the project for approval, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors would likely discuss the project at its Nov. 17 meeting.
If the project is approved, developers would look to finalize engineering of major infrastructure improvements in 2021 before site development and construction of underground utilities and roads could begin in 2022. Initial home construction could start in 2023, with buildout of phase one anticipated to take 4-6 years.