Sutter Foods has plans to expand its Yuba City plant to include an additional 64,000-square-foot agricultural walnut and prune processing and cold storage facility.
The Yuba City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the project at today’s meeting. If approved, the project would be located at 2179 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
The site is currently developed with an existing agricultural prune and walnut processing facility that spans 145,156 square feet. The latest proposal would expand the facility to 209,456 square feet.
The site would be designed for on-site truck circulation and employee parking. A sewer line would need to be extended from Harding Road to the property, and city water already serves the parcel. While a storm drainage system has not been established at the site, the applicant intends to utilize an existing detention pond.
Access to the site would be developed directly onto Franklin Road, and the applicant would be responsible for improving the access area to city standards, including installing underground utilities and sidewalk improvements. The project would also implement landscaping, lighting, fencing/screening, parking and required public improvements consistent with the city’s Municipal Code.
The processing activities on site would include a fumigation aspect. All fumigation at the facility would occur in a fumigation chamber located within the enclosed warehouse structure, according to a staff report.
A list of 27 conditions of approval are also included in the proposal, which are certain requirements the applicant would need to fulfill in order to expand the facility.
Today’s virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. To view the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/30xGrEG.