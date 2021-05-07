The Yuba County Community Services Commission and the Sutter County Community Action Agency are organizing a public planning session on Monday focused on addressing the needs of low-income individuals in the community.
Monday’s community needs assessment meeting will see participants discuss the needs of the low-income and how to end poverty in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Participation of low-income residents is encouraged as well as local agencies that assist the low-income population.
The May 10 meeting is planned for 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army — 401 Del Norte Ave., Yuba City. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to ysedc@ysedc.org or by calling 751-8555.
The local community action agencies are responsible for determining local needs and setting priorities for local Community Service Block Grant funds. The goal of CSBG funding is to remove obstacles and enable low-income individuals to achieve self-sufficiency. The agencies are tasked with creating a Community Action Plan that will serve as a two-year roadmap, showing the needs of the community and how CSBG funds will be used for individuals and families most affected by poverty.