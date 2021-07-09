During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools ceased in-person instruction resulting in students having to learn virtually. Toward the end of the school year, many began transitioning back into at least part-time in-person instruction, but school officials say students can expect to return to the classroom full-time for the upcoming school year.
But what about those families who aren’t ready to send their children back to the classroom, or those students who did better on distance learning?
A waiver allowing California schools to engage in distance learning recently expired but lawmakers introduced an amended budget bill that would require schools to offer independent study programs for those who aren’t ready to return to the classroom.
Both Marysville Joint Unified School District and Yuba City Unified School District have plans in place to offer independent study programs.
“For us, (the bill) won’t affect us too much,” said Rocco Greco, executive director of student engagement at MJUSD.
The district is reopening Abraham Lincoln School for the upcoming school year to support independent study students, such as those who aren’t ready to return to the classroom.
He said they will be having students do in-person check-ins at least once per month, along with virtual check-ins. However, students will also have the option to be in the classroom more often with lab classes being available.
“They will have the chance to come in and collaborate with other students,” Greco said. “...(It will be) flexible to meet the needs of a student and family.”
He said in addition to the independent study component, they could also explore offering other education programs, like setting up apprenticeships and internships.
“There’s all kinds of big exciting opportunities to look at,” Greco said. “...This is kind of that time to explore what are things that can work, with independent study as a base.”
He said, as of this week, they have about 180 students signed up to participate in the independent study program – they’ve usually had about 115 to 120 in the past in independent study. They’re expecting about 250 at the start but the number could go up in the first few weeks of school.
One of the challenges, he said, with offering independent study will be making sure “to support the kids who aren’t successful (in independent study) but aren’t ready to go back into comprehensive (school).”
Greco said they also may have to move teachers around or add teachers.
Marysville Joint Unified School District is planning to, in general, have students return to full-time, in-person instruction following California Department of Public Health guidance, Greco said.
Yuba City Unified
School District
Doreen Osumi, YCUSD superintendent, said the district has started to give families the opportunity to enroll in independent study – the district has always had an independent study program.
“We’re waiting for the final version of the required changes,” Osumi said. “...We’re just going to have to define it a little bit more for our families and our teachers.”
She said the district may have to make some staffing changes due to an increased number of students in independent study, though they are waiting to see what the final numbers are.
“We anticipated that there were going to be families that were going to not necessarily (be ready) to return to our traditional classroom,” Osumi said. “...There will be growth, I don’t think it’s going to be significant … this pandemic has had families relook at their child’s needs.”
She said independent study will include both distance learning with a teacher and independent work but will vary based on the grade level.
“Our students have always met in person with their teachers, we need to wait for the final regulation for independent study and then we’ll work with our staff to build our program,” Osumi said.
She said the district is planning to return to full-time, in-person instruction but are waiting for the final guidance from the California Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re looking forward to a great start,” Osumi said.