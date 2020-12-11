Keith Lawrie has been playing the violin since he picked one up in fourth grade and followed along with his music teacher as she played “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”
Lawrie, now 62, has been performing with the Yuba Sutter Symphony since he was about 13 years old – with a couple of breaks here and there.
He estimates he has performed Handel’s “Messiah” at least 40 times.
For more than 80 years the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus have performed the classic. But this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to host a live performance for the first time and a rebroadcast of the 75th annual performance was made available.
So Lawrie, in the spirit of the season, dressed up in his tuxedo, brought out his violin and played along.
“It’s such a tradition, it’s like the kick off to the holiday season and it’s in your blood and you want to do it, so I turned on my television and played along,” said Lawrie, concertmaster (the first chair violin player). “It was fine, it was me, myself and I. It was a fun thing to do.”
He said the society puts on many performances each year – such as a fall concert and for the Fourth of July. But due to COVID-19, they haven’t been able to host any live performances.
“It feels like a part of me is gone, temporarily,” Lawrie said. “Because music is so much a part of my life. But it will come back.”
He said each year, hundreds attend the “Messiah” performance and he sees many familiar faces – he even sees some attendees sit in the same spots every year.
“We will be back as soon as we can, we’re not going anywhere,” Lawrie said. “We are part of this community and we will stay a part of this community.”
Rebroadcasts of the 2019 “Messiah for Kids” and Handel’s “Messiah” performances were made available by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society last weekend and they continue to be available at www.ysos.org.