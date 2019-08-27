A long-running festival in the Yuba County foothills that celebrates the blues returns in September.
The Brownsville Blues Festival, an annual event for more than 20 years, is scheduled for Sept. 1 under the shade of tall pines at the Brownsville Amphitheater.
“We’ve got a lot of great Bay Area musicians coming this year,” said organizer Clay Thompson. “Andy Santana is a super harp (harmonica) player and Volker Strifler is an incredible German blues player.”
Thompson, who is a blues musician himself, plays with many of the acts that will be performing at the festival. The venue provides an opportunity to draw the musicians to the foothills and away from the city.
“I’m a regular player in the Bay Area bars and clubs,” he said. “It’s great to be able to get these talented artists up here to perform at the festival.”
He expects between 400-500 people to attend this year’s event. Thompson has fond memories of big events in the small town.
“When I first moved here, I noticed how the community comes together for events like the Brownsville Blues Festival and the Brownsville Mountain Fair,” he said. “I’m trying to keep that going with the festival.”
He said it’s important to have events in the foothills to help bring people together in the rural area.
“It can be pretty sparse with people up here, and we really do rely on each
other,” he said. “We used to meet at the Post Office and talk about things or exchange goods, and I want to see more of that happening.”
Artists that will perform at the event include: Willie G, Tia Carroll, Andy Santana, Johnny Tsunami and The Hurricanes and Volker Strifler.