Playzeum Yuba-Sutter is hosting a tea party on Saturday to celebrate the “bee-uty of children and motherhood,” according to a press release.
The event will see participants treated to a tea and lemonade picnic with dishes and desserts, build their own flower arrangement and other craft activities. A photo booth will be set up for participants to snap a picture. A Mother’s Day basket raffle will also be held.
The event is planned for Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with tickets costing $25 per person.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the nonprofit agency, which provides local programs, services and hands-on play exhibits for children, families and community members.
To purchase tickets and reserve a time slot, visit https://bit.ly/3vCKmhl. COVID-19 protocol will be followed during the event.