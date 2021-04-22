Playzeum Yuba-Sutter is hosting an event on Saturday that will give children an opportunity to see and get behind the wheel of a variety of vehicles.
Due to COVID-19, the organization had to reimagine its annual Touch a Truck event this year. The Meet a Truck event, planned for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Playzeum parking lot, will be similar though families will reserve a time slot to join with others in small cohort groups to tour the trucks on site.
Some of the different vehicles that will be on display include public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation and delivery.
Children will be allowed to see their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel (when sanitizing can take place between cohort groups), and meet the people who help to build, protect and serve the Yuba-Sutter community. Children’s take-home activities will also be available.
The event costs $5 per person and will be held at the Playzeum parking lot at 1980 South Walton Ave., Yuba City. For more information, contact 763-5134.