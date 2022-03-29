Playzeum Yuba-Sutter is set to offer area children a unique experience Saturday with its 4th annual Touch a Truck event in Yuba City.
Described as an opportunity to explore, participating kids will be able to touch and get behind the wheel of vehicles that could include a helicopter, garbage truck, tractor, semi truck, tow truck, disaster response vehicle, fire truck, street sweeper, dump truck, police car and bus.
Staci Howell, executive director of Playzeum Yuba-Sutter, said the event also will give children the opportunity to meet the people who help build, protect and serve the Yuba-Sutter community.
Howell said Playzeum expects about 2,000 people to attend the Touch a Truck event which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Playzeum Yuba-Sutter, 1980 S. Walton Ave.
Yuba City. A special sensory friendly hour will be 10-11 a.m. for “families to enjoy a less-crowded, reduced sound from select exhibits and a quiet, respite space with sensory materials available,” Howell said. She said volunteers from Family SOUP will be at the event.
Tickets for Touch a Truck are $5 per person and they can be purchased online or at the event. Howell said children’s activities, games and food trucks also will be part of the event.
Playzeum is a nonprofit agency that provides hands-on educational resources for parents, caregivers, educators and children of all ages.
For more information, visit www.yubasutterplay.org.