A Marysville man had pleas of not guilty entered on his behalf to six felony and four misdemeanor counts related to him allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle in Yuba City on Monday.
Jeremy Stover, 30, of the 1100 block of Arthur St., Marysville, was charged with possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, having a firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm while not being the registered owner.
In addition to those felony counts, Stover was charged with four misdemeanors including possessing methamphetamine, possessing a controlled substance without a subscription, possessing an injecting or smoking device, and driving on a suspended license.
At 9:56 a.m. on Monday, Yuba City Police officers went to the 500 block of Bridge St. for multiple reports of shots being fired, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
A maroon Cadillac was seen leaving the area where the shots were reported and an officer made a traffic stop of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a handgun with an empty magazine with an unspent round in the chamber. The gun was warm to the touch and smelled of fresh gun powder, according to court documents. Unspent rounds found in the car matched shell casings found in the roadway and it was determined that Stover had fired the gun from the vehicle.
The firearm was traced back to an owner who said no one else had permission to use it and that it was missing and possibly stolen. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle -- 28.5 grams of marijuana and 12 butane bottles, according to court documents.
Stover was booked into Sutter County Jail and held on $250,000 bail.
On Wednesday afternoon, Stover appeared in Sutter County Superior Court via video conference call for his arraignment. Judge Perry Parker entered not guilty pleas for him and appointed the public defender to represent him. As Parker read the charges alleged against Stover he also informed him of the jail sentence associated with each count. If convicted, Stover faces 21 years in jail for the 10 charges.
Parker kept Stover’s bail at $250,000 and did not allow him to be released on his own recognizance.
“I consider you a danger to the public,” Parker said to Stover in court on Wednesday.
Runyen said no one was injured during the alleged shooting and the incident is still under investigation. Stover has three prior felony convictions in Sacramento County from 2008, 2013 and 2014 for possessing a controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and second degree robbery, according to court documents.
Stover’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. at Sutter County Superior Court.