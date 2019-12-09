A Pleasant Grove man pleaded not guilty to committing sodomy and engaging in oral copulation with an unidentified victim who was intoxicated, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.
Michael Jennings, 19, was arrested on Nov. 7 in connection to a reported rape of a minor. He posted $100,000 bail the next day and was released, according to Appeal-Democrat records.
On Monday morning, Jennings pleaded not guilty to two felony counts which alleged that on Oct. 31 he committed sodomy of a victim who was intoxicated by anesthesia or a controlled substance and could not resist. On Nov. 1 it is alleged that he engaged in oral copulation with a victim who was intoxicated by anesthesia or a controlled substance and could not resist, according to court documents.
A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Sutter County Superior Court.