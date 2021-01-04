A Pleasant Grove man was placed on three years probation and sentenced to one year in Sutter County Jail after pleading no contest to three counts of having sex with a minor, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
On Oct. 13, 2020, Michael Edward Jennings, 20, pleaded no contest to assault of a person under 18 with the intent to commit a sex offense, sodomy of a victim under 18, and oral copulation of a minor under 18, according the Sutter County Superior Court website.
Jennings was arrested on Nov. 7, 2019, in connection to a reported rape of a minor, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Jennings posted $100,000 bail and was released on Nov. 7. The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office charged Jennings with six felony counts related to the alleged incident.
Jennings was sentenced and remanded into custody Dec. 28.
Jennings will have to register as a sex offender, and cannot have unsupervised contact with unrelated female minors during the term of his probation, according to Heimlich.
“Should he violate probation, his maximum exposure is 10 years and four months in state prison,” Heimlich said in an email.