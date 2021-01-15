Yuba County Director of Administrative Services Perminder Bains said two major projects are moving along in the county.
– The first is the new Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility, which will be located at 938 14th St., Marysville, across the street from the existing Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Campus.
Construction is set to start in February, is projected to be complete in August 2022 and occupied by October 2022. Planning for the new facility began in 2014 and Yuba County took the lead in coordinating with the state to obtain the needed funding. The state has committed approximately $15.3 million to the project with Yuba, Sutter and Colusa all paying a share of the cost of the facility, according to Bains.
The 32-bed facility will provide a safer, more secure, treatment-focused and homelike environment with the ability to promote rehabilitation with the goal of reducing recidivism and crime in the community.
“This new facility is critical to our operations, our youth, and our community,” Bains said in an email. “The county appreciates everyone’s concerns and support.”
– The other major project is the Medical and Mental Health Facility located at 215 5th St., Marysville, at the corner of C Street and 5th Street. The property currently is home to Yuba County Superior Court, the county jail, the district attorney’s office and the probation department.
“The project will take place on the southwest side of the county-owned property and connect to the existing jail,” Bains said. “The unimproved space on the 5th Street side of the courthouse is the only open space adjacent to the current jail. This will allow the movement of inmates back and forth between the buildings without actually ever leaving the facility.”
Yuba County was awarded a $20 million grant through the Board of State and Community Corrections. The project is out to bid and will be awarded in March. Construction is expected to start in August and is projected to be completed by June 2023. The new facility should be occupied by August 2023, according to Bains.
– Building Department and Code Enforcement Manager Jeremy Strang said calendar year 2020 wasn’t too far off where 2019 was in terms of how many permit applications passed through his office.
“We continued to process quite a large number of permit applications,” Strang said.
The department received 2,523 applications of all permit types and granted final approval to 1,991 properties in 2020, according to Strang.
The pandemic did not slow down the applications being submitted to the county but the county had to adjust its workflow with employees working remotely and updating antiquated software that was exposed as outdated because of the challenges COVID-19 created.
The building department deals with permit applications for housing, commercial and agricultural developments and all other buildings and structures within the unincorporated area of Yuba County.
Housing permit applications made up most of the final approvals granted by the building department in 2020. Strang said 453 houses received final approval for occupancy. He said about a dozen commercial projects received final approval. Two major retail establishments that were finished in 2020 were the Gold Eagle Market and Dollar General in Brownsville, Strang said.
– In addition, Strang said the new UPS Distribution Center was completed in Yuba County in 2020. Supervising Building Official Dan Burns said since the pandemic began the Yuba County UPS site has seen a significant increase in the number of packages they process a day.
Strang said as COVID-19 restrictions hopefully ease as 2021 unfolds, the building department will continue to stay busy.
“We don’t see a slow down as yet,” Strang said.
One new development the department took to the board is a request to improve the permitting system which Strang said he hopes will be implemented this year.
Marysville
Former Interim City Manager (now extra-help employee) Gene Palazzo said several construction projects were completed in Marysville in 2020 including St. Joseph Catholic Church which underwent a renovation and had a new steeple installed.
Other projects that were completed were the Surf Thru Car Wash, Habitat for Humanity’s Life Center Building, the Local 228 Pipefitters Union, a new single family residence on D Street, and a new building for Mescher Door on 10th Street.
City projects completed in 2020 included a 17th Street Stormwater Outfall Project, wastewater pump station improvements at Linda County Water Treatment Plant, the Ellis Lake Aeration Project and a 17th Street slurry project from Ramirez Street to Hall Street.
Projects that have been approved but haven’t begun construction include a new Starbucks that will be drive thru only on 10th Street. The plans for that project were received this week, Palazzo said. There will also be a C Station on 10th Street that includes a laundromat, car wash, convenience store and gas station.
The construction of a new 7/11 on 5th Street with a gas station that will replace a Shell gas station is waiting approval from the city planning commission, according to Palazzo.
Under construction is the Gavin Park Well Project. Projects set to start in 2021 include the $3.1 million 5th Street corridor project from J to E Street. Construction gap funds for that project have been requested from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.
This spring, construction will start on a project that includes 26 bicycle racks on public sidewalks, 7.23 miles of bike lanes, 5.74 miles of bike routes, four visibility crosswalks, two rectangular rapid flash beacons, two speed feedback signs, a raised intersection and 1,193 feet of sidewalk.
Marysville’s building department issued 524 permits in 2020 including for residential and commercial tenant improvement projects. There were 64 residential roof permits, 15 commercial roof permits, 74 electronic solar permits and five complete remodels, according to Palazzo.
He said there is no significant change in development in 2021 from 2020 and the pandemic has not stopped staff from processing projects and permits.