Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank that recently purchased Bank of Feather River, announced its second quarter financial results for 2021.
The company’s earnings of $4.5 million was an increase of $1.3 million from the same quarter in 2020. For the six months ending June 30, the company reported net income of $8.9 million, an increase of $2.4 million during the same period a year prior.
Total assets ended at $1.3 billion, an increase of $231 million compared to the same quarter in 2020. Cash and due from banks increased by $137 million to $244 million. Investment securities increased by $95 million to $249 million. Total deposits increased by $228 million to $1.1 billion. Total equity increased by $13.9 million to $107 million.
“We are pleased to announce another record setting quarter for Plumas Bancorp. With growth resulting from PPP lending, government stimulus, client onboarding, and a reopening economy, our balances and earnings are strong,” said Andrew Ryback, president and CEO of Plumas Bancorp, in a press release. “We also completed our acquisition of Bank of Feather River. This acquisition, which closed on July 1, represents a milestone for Plumas Bank as it is the first full bank acquisition we have conducted in over 30 years.”