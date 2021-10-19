Plumas Bank announced Monday the hiring of John Hays as the new senior vice president, regional ag business lending officer, for the company.
Hays will take on the responsibility of building relationships with area ranchers, farmers and businesses supporting the agriculture industry throughout Nevada, California, and Oregon, according to a release from the bank.
Hays previously had been the vice president, ag relationship manager, at Nevada State Bank in Nevada.
“John is a proven leader in the ag industry and a trusted advisor to farmers, ranchers and supporting businesses,” said BJ North, executive vice president and chief banking officer for Plumas Bank, in the release. “His expertise in agricultural lending, commercial business development, and portfolio management will serve our ag communities and businesses well as we expand our community bank franchise. John is a key addition to the Plumas Bank ag/commercial lending team, and we welcome him to Plumas Bank.”
According to the release, Hays graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree in general business and a minor in animal science.
“As a fifth-generation cattle rancher and owning and operating my own cattle operation for several years, I understand the cyclical needs of the industry,” said Hays. “Helping ranchers and farmers is my passion and I’m excited to join a community bank that shares my passion. Plumas Bank has a reputation for strongly supporting the ag industry and I look forward to growing and serving its clientele.”