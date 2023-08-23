BlockParty2.jpg

FRED, a local cover band, is slated to headline the annual Plumas Lake Block Party on Saturday at Eufay Wood Park in Plumas Lake.

 Courtesy of FRED

Touted as Plumas Lake’s largest event of the year, the annual Plumas Lake Block Party will return Saturday with live music, vendors, cornhole, kids activities and more. 

Hosted by the South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club, this free community event will take place at Eufay Wood Park from 3:30-8 p.m. 

