Touted as Plumas Lake’s largest event of the year, the annual Plumas Lake Block Party will return Saturday with live music, vendors, cornhole, kids activities and more.
Hosted by the South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club, this free community event will take place at Eufay Wood Park from 3:30-8 p.m.
Joining this year’s party is Plumas Lake’s own FRED, a cover band that has recently been appearing throughout the Yuba-Sutter music scene. Formed in 2022, FRED is composed primarily of Plumas Lake residents and friends Robbie Chaney, Kajen Jackson, Michel “Rooster” Rainville, and Shawn Melton.
“The block party is an event we all look forward to seeing each year,” said Rainville, FRED’s bassist. “We look forward to watching it grow bigger. We are excited to showcase our lifelong dedication to music.”
“This event highlights the locals. Now we get to join the event as the local talent, a homecoming of sorts,” added Chaney, FRED’s frontman and lead vocalist.
FRED is slated to take the main stage at around 5:45 p.m. as part of an all-local lineup. The roster also includes young newcomers such as Parabellum, going on at 3:30 p.m., and Wyatt Trash, a one-man band scheduled at 4 p.m.
Yuba County District 4 Supervisor Gary Bradford said that the block party itself morphed out of the community’s annual National Night Out celebration. According to Bradford, this is the first year that the South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club has taken over the event, however it is a tradition that has been going on for at least a decade.
“I’m definitely looking forward to getting out and hanging out with my neighbors and friends,” added Bradford. “That’s what this event is all about, connecting with the community.”
In the spirit of community, local nonprofits have been invited to run certain stations and use the proceeds to bolster their own organizations. A local Cub Scout group will be running the inflatable playground section while Cobblestone Elementary PTO of Plumas Lake will be in charge of the beer garden.
The “King of the Block’’ cornhole tournament will also be returning this year for the third consecutive time. The competition will start at 4 p.m. utilizing the Switcholio format with five games guaranteed. Entry will cost $20 per person with a 70% payout and 10% benefitting the Wheatland Union High School Boosters, another nonprofit group whose primary focus is to help raise funds to augment student activity. Tournament registrations can be made online at app.scoreholio.com/share/6A4N.
For more information, visit the Plumas Lake Block Party 2023 event on Facebook. And for more information about FRED, email info@FredBand.com.