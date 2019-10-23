A Plumas Lake girl died in a traffic collision Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 65 at Oakley Lane.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a 1992 Honda Civic, driven by the 17-year-old from Plumas Lake, was traveling eastbound on Oakley Lane attempting to enter the northbound side of Highway 65. While crossing Highway 65 south, the Honda was struck by a 2017 Hyundai, driven by 26-year-old Yuba City resident Sierra Lynne Siller, on the driver’s side.
As a result of the collision the driver of the Honda sustained fatal injuries.
The Hyundai overturned and came to rest blocking both lanes of the highway. Siller’s injuries were unknown, while her four passengers, including two minors under the age of 10-years-old, all sustained moderate injuries and were sent to UC Davis Medical Center, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol.
Drug or alcohol impairment was not suspected as contributing to this collision. The cause of this collision is still under investigation, according to CHP.
More information will be released once made available.