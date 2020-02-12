The last suspect in a Plumas Lake residential burglary investigation from January was arrested Tuesday night for burning a stolen vehicle after it was taken from the home’s garage, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
On Jan. 4, 2019, a home in the 1900 block of Knights Ferry Drive was discovered to have been broken into while the family that lives there was on vacation. Electronics were stolen from the house and a black 2003 Toyota Corolla was taken from the garage.
The vehicle was found early the next morning, burned, in a field behind Kensington Drive. Three juvenile suspects were arrested, who were schoolmates of the teenage child that lived at the residence, and therefore knew the family was out of town. A 17-year-old from Plumas Lake, a 17-year-old from Wheatland and a 16-year-old from Wheatland were booked into juvenile hall.
Trevor Earl Green, 18, of Plumas Lake, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday for his alleged role in the burning of the stolen vehicle and was booked into Yuba County Jail.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, Green was being held at Yuba County Jail on $50,000 bail.