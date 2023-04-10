A 35-year-old Plumas Lake man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly hitting and killing a cyclist with his SUV.

According to the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, Harpreet Singh Atwal of Plumas Lake was arrested by CHP officers after an investigation determined that he hit and killed a 59-year-old Loomis man on Saturday morning. The Sacramento Bee reported on Monday that the man killed was Roger Carroll, the finance director and treasurer for the town of Loomis.

