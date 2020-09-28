A Plumas Lake man was sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison after pleading no contest to rape of a spouse while under a controlled substance and making criminal threats.
The charges stem from an April 30 incident when Michael Francis Marston, 37, while drunk, pulled a gun on his wife and children during a dispute. He fired a round into the floor of a room inside their house and attempted to fire a second round, but his pistol jammed, according to Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin.
On July 31, Marston pleaded no contest to two of the five counts originally charged. He appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday for his sentencing. Marston’s attorney James Vasquez asked Scrogin to sentence Marston to probation instead of time in prison because this was his first felony offense and said he has the intelligence and education to complete probation and follow the conditions.
“He does greatly regret this action,” Vasquez said. “He does feel that he would not have any future violations.”
Yuba County Deputy District Attorney John Vacek argued that while Marston had the capability to complete probation, this case was not appropriate for probation. He said just the charge of criminal threats would be enough to sentence him to prison, but the charge of spousal rape made it clear that a prison term was warranted.
The victim in the case then read an impact statement directed at Marston that said she and her children are still recovering from Marston’s actions and know he needs to get help.
“We are all moving forward … we want you to get better,” she said.
Scrogin denied the request to grant probation.
“This is a terrifying crime,” Scrogin said.
Scrogin agreed with the probation department’s recommendation to sentence Marston to prison. Vacek asked the court to impose six years and eight months. The sentence included the low-term of three years for spousal rape and the middle-term of eight months for making criminal threats. Scrogin cited his lack of a previous record and Marston pleading at an early point in the case as reasons for why three years was more appropriate than six.
Marston will not have to register as a sex offender and has 237 days of custody credit that will go toward his prison sentence. He has been in custody since June 2 on $350,000 bail.