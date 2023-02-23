A 30-year-old Plumas Lake man pleaded no contest on Wednesday in Yuba County Superior Court in a domestic violence case that was described by the district attorney as “pure evil.”
The case, in which Francisco Oliver of Plumas Lake pled no contest to, revolved around an incident that occurred on Feb. 13. According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputy Earl Manion responded to the emergency department at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville regarding a domestic violence incident.
“The survivor, a 30-year-old woman I will call Jane, had gone to the emergency room at the urging of a coworker, who noticed bruising on Jane’s neck and face,” Curry said in an email. “Jane explained to Deputy Manion that Oliver had beaten her over the course of two days because she had spoken to a male friend on the phone. Deputy Manion observed extensive bruising all over Jane’s body, including on her face, neck, abdomen, legs, buttocks, and behind her ears. Jane described Oliver beating her with his fists, kicking her, pulling her around by the hair, and hitting her repeatedly with a guitar amp cord. He also strangled her to unconsciousness, and forced her face into a toilet, holding her under the water.”
Curry said Oliver also used a cigarette to burn her breasts and genitalia.
“In addition to the extensive bruising, medical staff found that Jane had suffered a fractured eye-socket, broken nose, bruising to her internal organs, and second degree burns to her breasts and genitals,” Curry said.
After an investigation by Yuba County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Origer, Oliver was arrested later that day.
“This was pure evil,” Curry said in a statement. “I am so thankful to everyone who stood up for Jane, especially Jane's coworker, who encouraged Jane to seek help. Perpetrators of domestic violence typically isolate their victims; it is so important for all of us to become upstanders rather than bystanders when we suspect someone is being abused.”
Oliver is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26 and faces 15 years to life in a state prison. Curry said if a parole board and the California governor ever decide that Oliver is safe to be released from prison, then he will be required to register as a sex offender.