The Plumas Lake Golf Course was transformed into a Munich, Germany beer hall for Oktoberfest on Saturday.
The country club partnered with the non-profit organization SoYouCan to host their first festival event, said DeAnna Jones, manager of the country club.
“Events like this bring the community together, and if we can tie it to a charity then it’s even better,” said Jones.
The festival featured a full bar with German beer, a German inspired buffet, a raffle as well as a live band next to the dance floor.
Half of the proceeds from the event will go to SoYouCan to help fund their annual holiday toy and food giveaway.
SoYouCan board member Angie Gates said this years giveaway will deliver toys and food to 250 local families and over 600 children.
“We will also be including Yuba City this year,” said Gates.
Gates said she co-founded SoYouCan eight years ago to bring family oriented events to the Olivehurst Linda community.