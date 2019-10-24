The teenage girl killed in a vehicle collision on Highway 65 at Oakley Lane has been identified as 17-year-old Leah Smith, of Plumas Lake, according to confirmation from the family via a family friend.
Smith was driving a 1992 Honda Civic eastbound on Oakley Lane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and while attempting to enter the northbound side of Highway 65, her vehicle was struck by a 2017 Hyundai, heading south on Highway 65, driven by Sierra L. Siller, 26, of Yuba City.
The collision caused major damage to the driver’s side of Smith’s vehicle and caused it to overturn and block both lanes of Highway 65, according to a new release from Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
Smith died as a result of her injuries.
According to the release, Christopher D. Harvey, 25, of Marysville was a passenger in the vehicle that collided with Smith and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center to treat moderate injuries to the head and arms. A three-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy both from Yuba City, who were passenger’s in Siller’s car were also taken to UC Davis Medical Center for moderate injuries, according to the release.
Hudson organized a page on mealtrain.com for people to sign up to bring meals to the family and donate money. As of late Thursday $1,750 had been raised for the family.
A public candlelight vigil will take place Sunday from 7-9 p.m. at Eufay Wood Park in Olivehurst.