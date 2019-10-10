Plumas Lake, one of Yuba-Sutter’s newest communities, will have it’s first Oktoberfest at Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club tomorrow.
“There’s not a whole lot of community events in Plumas Lake,” said DeAnna Jones, manager of the country club. “I like events that give back to charity so we partnered with Soyoucan to host our first festival.”
The festival is for ages 21 and up and will include a full bar, German beers and food, vendors, raffles, a live band, a dance floor and more. Half of all proceeds will benefit Soyoucan and their efforts to provide services such as Christmas presents for families in need during the holidays.
Jones said she moved to the area from Placer County and had high expectations for what community life would be like in Plumas Lake. There weren’t as many events as she predicted there would be but Jones said she hopes the festival will be the starting point for many more to come.
Oktoberfest will happen from 5-10 p.m at 1551 Country Club Road, Olivehurst. For more information call 742-3201 or 315-0437.