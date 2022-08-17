Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will hold its monthly ARTrium Vibe happy hour event on Thursday with poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo. The nonprofit organization is inviting guests for drinks, appetizers and a poetry reading at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.

The event will take place in the “ARTrium,” the name of the lobby space at the Sutter Theater. Because of its smaller size, it can provide for more intimate performances for up to 30 guests. Organizers said because of this, “seating is very limited.” 

