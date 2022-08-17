Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will hold its monthly ARTrium Vibe happy hour event on Thursday with poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo. The nonprofit organization is inviting guests for drinks, appetizers and a poetry reading at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.
The event will take place in the “ARTrium,” the name of the lobby space at the Sutter Theater. Because of its smaller size, it can provide for more intimate performances for up to 30 guests. Organizers said because of this, “seating is very limited.”
Castillo will perform original poetry about his experiences growing up in the Yuba-Sutter area, offer writing advice to audience members and discuss writing as a career choice.
Growing up as an undocumented Mexican immigrant, Castillo said that poetry and language were his repreives from any worries he had over his immigrant status.
Writing was “a way to kind of offset any questions or any suspicions about my documentation status,” he said in a statement. “By way of fear, along came poetry.”
After earning a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Sacramento, Castillo was the first undocumented student to earn a master’s degree from the University of Michigan, according to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. Shortly after, he returned to Mexico for the first time in over 20 years.
“Those two experiences gave him a new perspective on the trauma that had pervaded his experience with the U.S. immigration system,” Yuba Sutter Arts said.
Castillo has released two poetry collections along with a memoir in 2020 titled “Children of the Land,” which documents his experience with immigration services while trying to reunite with his deported father. “Children of the Land” was also featured on NPR’s Best Books of the Year list in 2020.
According to Yuba Sutter Arts, Castillo’s poetry collection “Dulce” was the 2017 winner of the Drinking Gourd Poetry Prize. His 2018 collection “Cenzontle” was also awarded the A. Poulin Jr. prize that same year.
Castillo’s other work has been featured in places such as the New York Times, “PBS Newshour,” People Magazine, The Paris Review, and the New England Review, Yuba Sutter Arts said.
Castillo has also taught creative writing at St. Mary’s University in Texas, Stanford University, and Ashland University in Oregon. He also conducts poetry workshops for incarcerated youth in the Yuba-Sutter area.
ARTrium Vibe will be held between 5:30 and 7 p.m at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Tickets are available online for $5 at yubasutterarts.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.