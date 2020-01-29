Literary arts is at the top of the priority list for Yuba Sutter Arts, and to shed light on the craft they will host Poetry Out Loud– a recital contest for students in grades 9-12.
“Literary arts is sometimes overlooked,” said David Read, the executive director at Yuba Sutter Arts. “People like big shows and the mural displays but literacy is an art form like anything else. It’s another art form to celebrate.”
Read said that some 30 to 40 students compete for cash prizes and scholarships each year. He said the competition is as simple as students choosing from a list of 1,000 qualifying poems (that range from Shakespeare to contemporary poetry), memorizing it, and reciting it in front of a panel of friendly judges.
“It’s a welcoming event and we even have a prompter in case a student forgets a line,” Read said. He said students can choose from short poems with just a few lines to long poems. Judging is based on accuracy, physical presence, level of complexity, voice and articulation. Each county winner will go on to compete at the state level.
The local contest will be led by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, a nationally renowned poet who lives in Marysville. Castillo is also a teaching artist for the JumpstArt program at Yuba Sutter Arts for at risk youth.
The Poetry Out Loud contest for Yuba County will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, and the Sutter County contest will be Wednesday, Feb. 5, both at 6 p.m. at the Burrows Theater, 630 E. St. Marysville. Winners will receive cash prizes up to $200. Pizza will be served for all guests.
For more information call 749-8065.