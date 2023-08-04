According to the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium, the 2023 Point-in-Time count conducted in January showed that there are 963 people experiencing homelessness in both Yuba and Sutter counties.
Johnny Burke, executive director of the consortium, said the 2023 numbers have been finalized by Housing and Urban Development. He said the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium would be issuing a full report detailing the numbers of residents experiencing homelessness “soon.”
Burke said the final report will contain demographic information such as age, race, ethnicity, sheltered or unsheltered status, county of residence, and more.
As the final report is being finalized, Burke shared a “snapshot” of the numbers that were collected during the 2023 Point-in-Time count. They include the following:
– Total number of people experiencing homelessness: 963
– Number of persons in Sutter County: 418
– Number of persons in Yuba County: 545
– Number of total adults: 843
– Number of total children under age 18: 120
– Number of sheltered persons: 240
– Number of unsheltered persons: 723
According to an official count made between Oct. 27, 2020, and Jan. 27, 2021, 1,074 individuals in Yuba and Sutter counties were homeless, the Appeal previously reported. In 2019, the count identified 706 individuals experiencing homelessness in Yuba-Sutter.