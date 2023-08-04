According to the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium, the 2023 Point-in-Time count conducted in January showed that there are 963 people experiencing homelessness in both Yuba and Sutter counties.

Johnny Burke, executive director of the consortium, said the 2023 numbers have been finalized by Housing and Urban Development. He said the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium would be issuing a full report detailing the numbers of residents experiencing homelessness “soon.”

