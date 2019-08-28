Pokemon Go remains alive and well within the Yuba-Sutter area.
There are locals playing day and night, on both sides of the river for many different reasons.
“It motivates to get me outside,” Marysville resident Alejandro Lopez said. “I grew up watching Pokemon and playing Pokemon so it resonates with me. I take the game with me when I go out for a run.”
Lopez was joined on Tuesday in downtown Marysville by two other veteran Pokemon Go players, who say playing the mobile game – released three summers ago and enjoying a resurgence of late – is a great way to get outside and enjoy some sunshine.
“We gather together and explore the streets,” said Francisco Serrano, a 40-year-old Yuba City resident and local business owner.
Serrano, who helps administer the local Facebook page, Pokemon Go Raid 530, said he plays about six hours a day before and sometimes after work.
“I started from day one,” Serrano said, “For me it’s a collection. What I love about it is it gets you out. With this you have to walk. “
It’s not a game that should be played in your car, Marysville Police Lt. Manuel Cardoza said.
Cardoza says there have been past reports of assaults and car accidents that happened as a result of the Pokemon Go game.
Cardoza recommends that players stay aware while on the streets playing the game.
“Be safe and pay attention to what you’re doing and where you are,” Cardoza said.
Cardoza said it’s important to stay in touch with family before leaving to play at night.
“Let someone know where you’re going and what time you will be back,” Cardoza said.
There are places Serrano said he avoids at night.
The online group has rules that locals need to adhere to: There’s a question he asks all prospective members to the group. “Where are you from?” Serrano said. He wants the group to remain as local as possible.
Currently, Serrano said, the group has over 1,500 members in Yuba-Sutter, with an upcoming community event scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Bok Kai Temple in Marysville.