They stood hand-in-hand on the edge of a three-foot pool of cold water at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City.
It was just before 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day and members of the Marysville-Yuba City Soroptimist organization (dressed in 1920s-style bathing suits and straw hats to note 100 years since women were allowed to vote) were preparing to jump into the 46-degree water.
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris provided the countdown and the members jumped into the pool to kick-off the 2020 Polar Plunge. Attendees had the option of jumping into the three-foot pool and/or sliding down into a smaller pool via a water slide. The Polar Plunge began in 1997 and this year Yuba City council member Manny Cardoza made the event a fundraiser for Marysville-Yuba City Soroptimists.
The Marysville-Yuba City Soroptimist group has been around for 90 years and works to fight against human trafficking and for the development and empowerment of women.
Soroptimist members Terrel Locke and Amber Darrach warmed themselves in a heated 67 degree pool after jumping in with their fellow members.
“The minute you jump in it was just kind of like ... couldn’t get out fast enough,” Locke said.
Darrach slid down the water slide into frigid water as well as jumping in with the group.
“It was cold, it was fun, it was fast,” Darrach said.
Cardoza said almost 50 people attended this year’s plunge and the city is expected to give a check of $7,000 to the organization. Cardoza jumped in with Soroptimist members while wearing a top hat, jacket and bow tie.
“We had a good turnout, it’s for a good cause, and we’ll do it again next year,” Cardoza said.
John Coker is a veteran of the Polar Plunge with his participation in this year’s edition marking the ninth time he’s taken the plunge. He said there isn’t anything you can do to make the experience any less cold.
“You just do it,” Coker said.
Every year Coker has participated he tried to get Cris Villalpando to join him but his job required him to work New Year’s Day. This year, due to a change in jobs, Villalpando was able to participate for the first time.
“It was actually really surprising, I normally swim in cold weather,” Villalpando said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be that cold.”