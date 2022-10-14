Members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with assistance from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, allegedly seized 3.6 pounds of methamphetamine last week during a search of a building in Marysville.
According to officials with NET-5, a search warrant was executed on 62-year-old Cortney Dozier of Yuba City and a “white metal building associated with an auto performance supply store in the 200 block of F Street in Marysville.” Rebecca Bacon, 49, of Olivehurst, was allegedly in the building with Dozier at the time of the search.