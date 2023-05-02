Fredil Donaldo Flores

Fredil Donaldo Flores

 Sutter County Sheriff’s Office

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that an arrest was made in a case involving a reported double homicide in Rio Oso in March.

Officials announced that 49-year-old Fredil Donaldo Flores of Dixon was arrested in connection to the murder of Vicky Keovilayphone and Derrick James Engelman after their bodies were reportedly found lying near a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds on March 17 in the area of Kempton Road near Brewer Road in Rio Oso.

