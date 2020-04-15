FELONY ARRESTS
Eric D. Franklin, 25, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:20 a.m. April 15 on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon; and discharging a firearm in a negligent way. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Susan L. Knight, 46, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:38 a.m. April 15 at the 1700 block of Sampson Street on felony corporal injury to a child with the intent to cause great bodily injury to a child. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Gregg W. Petticord, 65, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police department at 7:37 p.m. April 14 at Gray and Washington Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.