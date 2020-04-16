Felony Arrests:
Ryan J. Hampton, 30, of the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:05 p.m. April 15 on Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Valerie M. Bader, 34, of the 1000 block of Earnhardt Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:48 p.m. April 15 in the 300 block of Burns Drive on suspicion of attempted robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael A. Arechar, 32, of the 1100 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:10 p.m. April 15 in the 1700 block of Hall Street on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment, and assault. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Emilio Alvarado-Fraguada Jr., 21, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:50 p.m. April 15 in the 6000 block of Viera Lane on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Sayedt L. Bobadilla, 24, of the 600 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:56 p.m. April 15 on Clinton Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David D. Nelson, 24, of the 5600 block of North Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:33 p.m. April 14 on Riverside Drive. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.