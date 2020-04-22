FELONY ARRESTS
Lenin Castaneda, 28, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department April 21 at 1500 block of Hamilton-Smartsville Road on assault and battery; possession of a firearm and/or ammunition as a prohibited person; and larceny charges. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James Moore, 35, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department April 21 at the 1600 block of Elm St. on robbery charges. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Andrea Valentine, 36, of Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol April 21 at the 5000 block of Summerland Drive on charges of abandonment and neglect of children. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Angela Dye, 58, of Yuba City was arrested by Yuba City Police Department April 21 at the 900 block of Jewell Ave. on charges of abandonment and neglect of children. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sultana Al-Salahuddin, 37, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department April 21 at Gray Avenue and Whyler on charges of identity theft and receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.