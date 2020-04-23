Felony Arrests:
– Keenan J. Stamp, 35, of the 1100 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. April 22 in the 500 block of Garden Highway on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gurpreet S. Pannu, 31, of the 1500 block of Anneka Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:04 a.m. April 22 on Garden Highway on suspicion of evading a peace officer and driving under the influence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
– Dawn Hernandez, 46, of Citrus Heights was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. April 22 on Highway 20. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
– Christine L. Nguyeh, 30, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m. April 21. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.