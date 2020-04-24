Felony Arrests
– Stacy M. Brackin, 51, of the 790 block of Clark Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:56 a.m. April 23 in the 1540 block of Poole Blvd on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
– Kenneth M. Terrell, 47, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:56 p.m. April 22 in the 3100 block of Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property and bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
– Fiona S. Blair, 23, of the 3200 block of Baker Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:45 p.m. April 22.
She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
– Caroline A. Riddle, 28, of the 2030 block of Pebble Beach Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4 a.m. April 22.
She was booked into Sutter County Jail.