Felony Arrests
– Alicia Teasley, 20, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 8:40 p.m. April 23 at the 1000 block of Kenny Drive on felony assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
– Courtney Keith, 46, homeless, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 9:15 p.m. April 23 at Travel Lodge on spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
– Jimmy Morrison, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 10:30p.m. April 23 at the 900 block of Marcia Avenue on spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
– Manuel Madrid, 47 of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 11 a.m. April 24 at the 300 block of Teegarden Avenue on felony burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
– Ronald Trapp, 54 of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. April 24 at the 600 block of Dunning Road on the charge of making criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
– Carl Sweet, 33, of Olivehurst, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. April 24 at the 1500 block of Second Avenue on the charge of corporal injury to a spouse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
– David Silva, 27, of Olivehurst, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 7 p.m. April 23 at Fleda Avenue at Arboga Road on the charge of corporal injury to a spouse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Myisha Jones, 27 of Plumas Lake, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 1 a.m. April 25.