Felony Arrests
Faith Coble, 19, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office April 28 on suspicion of conspiracy. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Austin Mitchell, 19, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office April 28 on suspicion of conspiracy. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Corey Hansen, 31, of Red Bluff, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:29 a.m. April 28 on Highway 99 on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and receiving stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Thomas, 38, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. April 28 at Sanborn and Bogue Road on suspicion of obstruction of justice against an officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jagjit Singh, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. April 28 int the 500 block of Gidda Loop on suspicion of obstruction of justice against an officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.