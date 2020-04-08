Appeal Staff Report
Felony arrest
Joshua D. Gomez, 18, of the 2000 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. April 7 on felony failure to register a firearm with a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrest
Gustavo Rivas, 26, of the 900 block of Lakeport Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. April 7 on Pleasant Grove Road southbound near Cornelius Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.