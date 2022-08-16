FELONY ARRESTS
Lucille Bivens, 29, of the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:42 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christine North, 32, of the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:02 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 1700 block of Augusta Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Desirae Casteel, 36, of Rosemary Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:02 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 700 block of Palora Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eric Lopez, 30, of the 300 block of Wright Avenue, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:46 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 300 block of Lynn Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, vandalism that defaced a property and transportation or sale of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Robles, 40, of the 300 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 300 block of Lynn Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and four counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Francis, 44, of the 400 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:08 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 300 block of Lynn Way in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bryan Manor, 41, of the 3400 block of N. Meridian Road, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 3400 block of N. Meridian Road in Meridian on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Austin Mitchell, 21, of the 1100 block of Market Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 14 on Lincoln Road at Jones Road in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chase N. Archuleta, 21, of the 1700 block of River Run Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:12 a.m. Aug. 12 on Seventh Street at High Street in Marysville on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving known stolen property and providing false identification to a peace officer. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Tim P. Salado, 41, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:17 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Williams D. Acord, 61, of the 2300 block of Made Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) at 9 p.m. Aug. 13 on Highway 70 at Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation or sale of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Melany Rogers, 29, of the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:56 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Omar Lunacaballero, 27, of the 200 block of C Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:35 a.m. Aug. 14 on Highway 99 north of Sankey Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a license, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, providing false information to a peace officer and false identification to a peace officer. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Israel Bobadilla, 19, of the 100 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 14 on Plumas Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shaniah Soulia, 25, of the 1200 block of Lytle Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1200 block of Lytle Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, forging or altering a vehicle registration, driving while using a cell phone and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ariana Torres, 21, of the 500 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 13 on Wilbur Way at Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and a loud muffler. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lizeth Vaca Cortes, 22, of the 200 block of Santiago Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:22 a.m. Aug. 13 on Highway 99 at Sacramento Avenue. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Biance Zuniga, 27, of the 700 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 300 block of Lynn Way in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and two counts of violation of probation. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose M. Rios Rosales, 39, of the 600 block of Glidate Avenue, West Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:45 a.m. Aug. 14 at Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Wheatland. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
David A. Caballero, 18, of the 1500 block of Seventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:19 a.m. Aug. 15 on Powerline Road at Seventh Street in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan C. Lopez, 34, of the 1600 block of Seventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:17 p.m. Aug. 12 on Sutter Street at Lamon Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license, failure to provide valid proof of vehicle registration and failure to provide proof of valid vehicle insurance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael D. Malson, 53, of the 4900 block of Tulsa Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Goldfields on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle registration fraud and failure to provide a valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Christian A. Tolentino, 29, of the 2400 block of Ivy Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 13 on 14th Street at B Street in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jose De Jusus Basulto Alcala, 51, of the 1300 block of Val Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:26 a.m. Aug. 14 on B Street at E. 24th Street in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.