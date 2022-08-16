FELONY ARRESTS

Lucille Bivens, 29, of the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:42 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

