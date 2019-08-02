FELONY arrests
Matthew W. Fregoso, 43, of the 4700 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 p.m. July 31 in the 4700 block of Olivehurst Avenue on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rodolfo Garcia Lopez, 33, of Santa Rosa, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:15 p.m. in the 15000 block of Vierra Road on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Destin E. Smith, 22, of the 1100 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:11 p.m. July 31 in the 300 block of 6th Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Carlos Garcia Lopez, 24, of Ukiah, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:15 p.m. in the 15000 block of Vierra Road on suspicion of illegally cultivating marijuana. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sabrina L. Thomas, 25, of the 1700 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:03 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of burglary and unlawful taking of a vehicle. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Timothy P. McDaniel, 37, of the 6900 block of Eric Lane, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:47 a.m. Aug. 1 at his residence on suspicion of discharging a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Tammy T. Whitford, 54, of the 2200 block of Roberta Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:55 p.m. Aug. 1 at North Beale Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.