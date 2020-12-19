FELONY ARRESTS
Jordan N. Sanderson, 30, of the 11800 block of Smith Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 4:42 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 11800 block of Smith Road in Loma Rica on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ajay K. Sharma, 25, of the 1700 Triff Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 18 on Lincoln Road at Buchannan Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eric R. Salacup, 23, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:36 p.m. Dec. 18 on Orange Street at Colusa Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.