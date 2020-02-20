Felony Arrests
Daniel J. Forzaglia, 25, of the 2100 block of Acacia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:04 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of burglary and obtaining personal identifying information of another for unlawful purposes. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin A. Rasmussen, 37, of the 15000 block of Mountain House Road, Camptonville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:51 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 15000 block of Cleveland Avenue on suspicion of robbery and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Versy D. Ashford, 31, of the 800 block of Oxford Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:13 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of Casita Drive on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tina S. Stillwell, 43, of the 1100 block of Marcia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 19 at her residence on suspicion of obtaining personal identifying information of another for unlawful purposes and elder abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrest
Kathleen R. Nelson, 55, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:39 a.m. Feb. 19 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.