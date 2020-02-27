Appeal-Democrat
Felony Arrests
Muhammad U. Ali, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at El Ranchito, Live Oak, on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kobe G. Ronquillo, 20, of the 1000 block of Fall River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 4:33 p.m. Feb. 25 at the 5000 block of Lindhurst Ave. on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Timothy A. Astorgia, 47, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 3:51 a.m. Feb. 25 at the 100 block of Via Grande on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Anthony Villa Gomez, 29, of the 100 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 11:35 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edolia A. Alfred, 43, of the 1000 block of Hedge Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 2:50 a.m. Feb. 26 at Shad Pad. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.