Felony arrests
Vincent E. Soto-Gonzalez, 25, of the 1800 block of Park Circle, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:47 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 700 block of Fourth Street on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, carjacking and assault with a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin D. Ridgeway, 51, of the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:21 a.m. Feb. 5 at Rideout Hospital on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steven R. Holland, 39, homeless was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 5 on Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.