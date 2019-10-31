FELONY arrest
Pablo C. Garcia, 33, of the 4800 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 30 on suspicion of resisting an officer and bringing drugs into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Dennis M. Cobb, 56, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:35 p.m. Oct. 30. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Letasha E. Hernandez, 36, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:05 a.m. Oct. 30. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gabriella Ortiz-Salis, 26, of the 1800 block of 9th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:21 p.m. Oct. 29. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.